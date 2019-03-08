Donald Cerrone wants to fight Conor McGregor. McGregor appeared inclined to want to fight "Cowboy." So, what's the hold up on putting the two together inside the Octagon this year?

"Conor won't fight unless it's a main event," Cerrone told ESPN. "I don't know if it's an ego thing or a status thing for him. I don't give a (expletive). I'll fight anyone, anywhere, and I stand by that all the time. I guess he's a prima donna and only takes main event spots. I don't know."

After Cerrone scored a victory vs. Alexander Hernandez in January, McGregor took to social media to compliment the former title contender. The pair exchanged messages at that time with both seemingly on board for a spring or summer showdown.

"We were all waiting on Conor for April, and he said he wasn't ready," Cerrone said. "I don't know how in one breath you can say, 'I'll fight anyone, anytime, anywhere,' and the next one say, 'I'm not ready for that one.' I'm more annoyed that he went radio silent after putting it out. I get it, you want to stay relevant by putting it out there, but then you can't go radio silent. Sack up, (expletive). Sign the (expletive) paper."

It was rumored earlier this week that officials wanted to place McGregor vs. Cerrone as the co-main event to the planned July 6 UFC pay-per-view card during International Fight Week in Las Vegas. McGregor, a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, returned last year to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the title.

