It was a busy weekend for former UFC champion Conor McGregor, as "Notorious" dropped the puck in Boston and was the guest of honor during the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Chicago.

McGregor, who hasn't fought since falling to Khabib Nurmagomedov last year, offered up some insight into when we might see him back in action. There were initial reports that the Irish fighter and Donald Cerrone were being targeted for April, but that that doesn't appear to be the case any longer.

"Yes, we're currently in negotiations," McGregor said during an interview with ABC 7 Chicago. "We're aiming for July. We'll see what happens, but I'm staying ready. This morning I was doing incline sprints on the treadmill on my program, the McGregorFast program, in a hotel room. So we're staying on it, getting work in as we go."

McGregor was dealt a suspension for his involvement in the post-fight incident at UFC 229 in October. He was also recently arrested and charged on criminal mischief after breaking the phone of a fan. He noted his past during the interview, which included time spent as a plumber in Ireland.

"The plumbers got me here. The plumbers were the ones who dyed the river green. I wasn't aware of that until I arrived here," McGregor said. "Big respect to the plumbers. It's a tough job and you have to respect the plumbing man."