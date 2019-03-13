Former UFC champion Conor McGregor made his first public statement since his arrest in Miami Beach for destroying the phone of a fan. McGregor was booked, and later released after posting bond, on strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief early Monday morning.

"Patience in this world is a virtue I continue to work on," McGregor wrote on Instagram. "I love my fans dearly. Thank you all."

McGregor, who previously held the UFC featherweight and lightweight titles, is accused of knocking a cellphone out of the hands of a fan attempting to take a picture of him around 5:30 a.m. McGregor was leaving the Miami Beach hotel, the Fountainebleu, which is home to the Liv nightclub.

After taking the phone, reports state McGregor stomped on it before picking it back up and walking away. The victim, Ahmed Abdirzak, claims the phone is valued at $1,000. He explained to TMZ his side of the incident.

"I'm trying to take out my little phone and as soon as I bring out my phone, McGregor's there and he comes trying to shake my hand," he said. "He came to shake my hand and as soon as he came to shake my hand, he pulled me in and he grabbed my phone and he started smashing it and all his security guards literally surrounded me, pushed me out the way, and he's stomping on it."

McGregor's arraignment is scheduled for April 10.