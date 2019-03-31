Next Sunday, WWE Champion Daniel Bryan will defend his title against Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35 at MetLife Stadium. On this past week's SmackDown, Xavier Woods and Big E survived a Gauntlet Match to finally get their stablemate a shot at the title.

As the trio celebrated in the ring, Kayla Braxton caught up with Vince McMahon just before he left the building. Vince was asked if Kofi was going to WrestleMania and he responded, "Yes. He's going to WrestleMania. But the question is can a B+ player defeat Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship?"

Even though it sounded like Vince is giving the match the green light, Kingston tweeted out earlier today he'd like to see something in writing to seal the deal. WWE announced a short time later a contract signing between Bryan and Kingston will take place on this Tuesday's SmackDown.

"One week from today, I will be on the cusp of achieving my childhood dream, wrestling for the WWE title...(crazy to say that). Since a certain someone has made it impossible to trust him at his word, I'm gonna need to see something in writing. No more games."