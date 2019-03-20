After working down in Mexico for a number of years, DAGA is looking to break through in the American market and has joined Impact Wrestling. DAGA shared his feelings on his new promotion when he joined our WINCLY podcast.

"Man, I have only good things to say about Impact Wrestling," said DAGA. "Ever since I walked into this company, everyone treats me really good and the way a pro wrestler needs to be treated.

"When I started in Mexico 14 years ago, we heard lots of things about trying to make a career in the States and Impact is a huge name. For me, it is a pleasure to be able to put my fit in that ring."

DAGA may have the build of a cruiserweight, but he won't limit himself to wrestling just the smaller guys. He was asked if he sees himself as a World Title contender in Impact.

"For sure.... As a luchador people think I'm just a high-flying act but I can do high-flying and a lot of things," stated DAGA. "I can face big guys and cruiserweights.

"If I have more dates with Impact, I would like an opportunity for a title. It doesn't matter if it's the X-Division, Heavyweight or Tag Time. I'm hungry right now and want to do everything."

Speaking of heavyweights, DAGA says he has two wrestlers in mind that he would like to get in the ring with.

"Johnny Impact and I are talking about a one-on-one and also with Brian Cage. Cage and I – every time we see each other we're asking when are we gonna have a one-on-one? I'm a small guy but I'd like to face people that represent a huge challenge," said DAGA.

"Also, the X-Division is really good and I want to face Rich Swann one-on-one. Impact has a complete roster and you can find any style in the locker room."

DAGA's girlfriend, Tessa Blanchard, has her hands busy with the Knockouts Division in addition to also competing in intergender matches. DAGA was asked if he gets worried watching her compete against guys and also compete in street fights.

"Yeah, but I also feel that she is the best in the world," revealed DAGA. "I'm worried but I know she can handle any style.

"This is wrestling – it's not a ballet. I enjoy the matches that she's involved in and I'm her No. 1 fan."

Blanchard also competes in Women of Wrestling where she is the current champion. DAGA says he enjoys watching that promotion as it's a bit different than what he's used to.

"It's a really good show. It's a little different than the wrestling shows we're used to watching on TV," DAGA said before adding that he's always believed in the women's revolution since day one.

"Women can be appreciated like real athletes. I like the show."

DAGA will be representing Team Lucha Underground as they take on Team IMPACT Wrestling at Impact's United We Stand on April 4th. The event will stream live via Twitch.

The full audio of our exclusive interview with DAGA aired on Tuesday's episode of our WINCLY podcast. It can be heard in the embedded player below. In the full interview DAGA discusses the future of Lucha Underground, his goals in Impact Wrestling, the launch of AEW, the success of his childhood friends the Lucha Bros, his girlfriend Tessa Blanchard and more.

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here. Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.