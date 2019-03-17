- WWE has released a new installment of their Canvas 2 Canvas YouTube show, featuring the work of artist, Rob Schamberger. On this episode, Schamberger creates a version of the NXT Championship Title for his "Artist of Champions" series.
- The full content list for the upcoming Trish & Lita – Best Friends, Better Rivals DVD was revealed earlier today by WWEDVD.co.uk. The DVD set will include an interview with Trish Stratus, an interview with Lita, 23 of their most memorable matches and non-wrestling segments, Trish's Hall of Fame induction speech, and Lita's Hall of Fame induction speech.
The DVD set is currently only available to pre-order for a June release in the UK via WWEDVD.co.uk and Amazon.co.uk, but will soon be available to the US for pre-order.
You can check out the complete chapter listing below:
DISC 1
Stratusfaction Guaranteed
Preparedness Meets Opportunity
Albert w/ Trish Stratus vs. Crash
Metal • October 14, 2000
Trish Stratus vs. Lita
RAW • October 23, 2000
Taking the Next Step
6-Pack Challenge Match for the WWE Women's Championship
Trish Stratus vs. Lita vs. Ivory vs. Molly Holly vs. Jacqueline vs. Jazz
Survivor Series • November 18, 2001
Triple Threat Match for the WWE Women's Championship
Trish Stratus vs. Lita vs. Jazz
WrestleMania X8 • March 17, 2002
WWE Women's Championship Match
Trish Stratus vs. Molly Holly
Unforgiven • September 22, 2002
Triple Threat Match for the WWE Women's Championship
Trish Stratus vs. Victoria vs. Jazz
WrestleMania XIX • March 30, 2003
Changing Things Up
Trish Stratus & Christian vs. Chris Jericho
Backlash • April 18, 2004
WWE Women's Championship Match
Trish Stratus vs. Lita
New Year's Revolution • January 9, 2005
Storyline Driven
WWE Women's Championship Match
Trish Stratus vs. Mickie James
WrestleMania 22 • April 2, 2006
Trish Stratus vs. Mickie James
RAW • September 11, 2006
WWE Women's Championship Match
Trish Stratus vs. Lita
Unforgiven • September 17, 2006
Tough Decisions
Trish Stratus Hall of of Fame Induction
Hall of Fame • April 6, 2013
10-Woman Tag Team Match
Trish Stratus, Lita, Bayley, Sasha Banks, & Natalya vs. Mickie James, Alicia Fox, & The Riott Squad
RAW • October 29, 2018
Creating a Vocation
DISC 2
Risk-Taking & Breathtaking
Arriving on the Scene
WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Essa Rios w/ Lita vs. Gillberg
Sunday Night Heat • February 13, 2000
The Hardy Boyz & Lita vs. T&A & Trish Stratus
Fully Loaded • July 23, 2000
Lita & The Rock vs. Trish Stratus & Triple H
RAW • July 31, 2000
WWE Women's Championship Match
Lita vs. Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley
RAW • August 21, 2000
Fan Appeal
Lita & Trish Stratus vs. Gail Kim & Molly Holly
Unforgiven • September 21, 2003
Steel Cage Match
Lita vs. Victoria
RAW • November 24, 2003
Inside the Steel Cage
Lita & Kane's Wedding Ceremony
RAW • August 23, 2004
WWE Women's Championship Match
Lita vs. Trish Stratus
RAW • December 6, 2004
Making History on RAW
WWE Women's Championship Match
Lita vs. Mickie James
RAW • August 14, 2006
Lumberjill Match for the WWE Women's Championship
Lita vs. Mickie James
Cyber Sunday • September 5, 2006
Lita vs. Heath Slater
RAW 1000 • July 23, 2012
Lita Hall of Fame Induction
Hall of Fame • April 5, 2014
More Bestie Moments
Lita Reveals New WWE Women's Championship
WrestleMania 32 • April 3, 2016
Lita & Trish Stratus vs. Mickie James & Alicia Fox
Evolution • October 28, 2018
- Dana Brooke looks to be ready for tomorrow night's WWE RAW Women's Title match against Ronda Rousey.
Brooke took to Instagram to send out a message to the WWE fans, writing, "Tomorrow marks the BIGGEST day in my career- a title opportunity, a chance to prove to the world never back down to what is put in your path to reach your goal, a match against the BADDEST woman on the planet Ronda Rousey - Which not many women in this world can say they faced! I will say hate her or love her, she makes me dig deeper then I have ever before, she pulls out the fight in me that I never knew I had, she brings alive my true feelings about wwe & the wweuniverse So win or lose, I want to thank her for lighting this fire under my butt to NEVER EVER BACK DOWN TO ANYTHING!
"I will leave you with this, THIS MATCH IS NOT FOR ME ITS FOR US!! Everyone who supported me, everyone who has doubted me.... I will go to WAR for US.. back me in this, or not... I will step in the ring, I will remind myself THIS IS FOR EVERY MOTHER FATHER SISTER BROTHER MALE FEMALE CHILD, who was overlooked never heard and always always coming back for more and never giving up!!! This is for you !!!!! I am not promising a WIN, but I can promise you I will go toe to toe WITH NOTHING LEFT TO LOSE! Because that the end of the Day, I am doing this for US.... The WWE (my home) & The WWE UNIVERSE, & everyone who has ever believed in me!"
