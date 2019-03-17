- WWE has released a new installment of their Canvas 2 Canvas YouTube show, featuring the work of artist, Rob Schamberger. On this episode, Schamberger creates a version of the NXT Championship Title for his "Artist of Champions" series.

- The full content list for the upcoming Trish & Lita – Best Friends, Better Rivals DVD was revealed earlier today by WWEDVD.co.uk. The DVD set will include an interview with Trish Stratus, an interview with Lita, 23 of their most memorable matches and non-wrestling segments, Trish's Hall of Fame induction speech, and Lita's Hall of Fame induction speech.

The DVD set is currently only available to pre-order for a June release in the UK via WWEDVD.co.uk and Amazon.co.uk, but will soon be available to the US for pre-order.

DISC 1 Stratusfaction Guaranteed Preparedness Meets Opportunity Albert w/ Trish Stratus vs. Crash

Metal • October 14, 2000 Trish Stratus vs. Lita

RAW • October 23, 2000 Taking the Next Step 6-Pack Challenge Match for the WWE Women's Championship

Trish Stratus vs. Lita vs. Ivory vs. Molly Holly vs. Jacqueline vs. Jazz

Survivor Series • November 18, 2001 Triple Threat Match for the WWE Women's Championship

Trish Stratus vs. Lita vs. Jazz

WrestleMania X8 • March 17, 2002 WWE Women's Championship Match

Trish Stratus vs. Molly Holly

Unforgiven • September 22, 2002 Triple Threat Match for the WWE Women's Championship

Trish Stratus vs. Victoria vs. Jazz

WrestleMania XIX • March 30, 2003 Changing Things Up Trish Stratus & Christian vs. Chris Jericho

Backlash • April 18, 2004 WWE Women's Championship Match

Trish Stratus vs. Lita

New Year's Revolution • January 9, 2005 Storyline Driven WWE Women's Championship Match

Trish Stratus vs. Mickie James

WrestleMania 22 • April 2, 2006 Trish Stratus vs. Mickie James

RAW • September 11, 2006 WWE Women's Championship Match

Trish Stratus vs. Lita

Unforgiven • September 17, 2006 Tough Decisions Trish Stratus Hall of of Fame Induction

Hall of Fame • April 6, 2013 10-Woman Tag Team Match

Trish Stratus, Lita, Bayley, Sasha Banks, & Natalya vs. Mickie James, Alicia Fox, & The Riott Squad

RAW • October 29, 2018 Creating a Vocation DISC 2 Risk-Taking & Breathtaking Arriving on the Scene WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Essa Rios w/ Lita vs. Gillberg

Sunday Night Heat • February 13, 2000 The Hardy Boyz & Lita vs. T&A & Trish Stratus

Fully Loaded • July 23, 2000 Lita & The Rock vs. Trish Stratus & Triple H

RAW • July 31, 2000 WWE Women's Championship Match

Lita vs. Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley

RAW • August 21, 2000 Fan Appeal Lita & Trish Stratus vs. Gail Kim & Molly Holly

Unforgiven • September 21, 2003 Steel Cage Match

Lita vs. Victoria

RAW • November 24, 2003 Inside the Steel Cage Lita & Kane's Wedding Ceremony

RAW • August 23, 2004 WWE Women's Championship Match

Lita vs. Trish Stratus

RAW • December 6, 2004 Making History on RAW WWE Women's Championship Match

Lita vs. Mickie James

RAW • August 14, 2006 Lumberjill Match for the WWE Women's Championship

Lita vs. Mickie James

Cyber Sunday • September 5, 2006 Lita vs. Heath Slater

RAW 1000 • July 23, 2012 Lita Hall of Fame Induction

Hall of Fame • April 5, 2014 More Bestie Moments Lita Reveals New WWE Women's Championship

WrestleMania 32 • April 3, 2016 Lita & Trish Stratus vs. Mickie James & Alicia Fox

Evolution • October 28, 2018

- Dana Brooke looks to be ready for tomorrow night's WWE RAW Women's Title match against Ronda Rousey.

Brooke took to Instagram to send out a message to the WWE fans, writing, "Tomorrow marks the BIGGEST day in my career- a title opportunity, a chance to prove to the world never back down to what is put in your path to reach your goal, a match against the BADDEST woman on the planet Ronda Rousey - Which not many women in this world can say they faced! I will say hate her or love her, she makes me dig deeper then I have ever before, she pulls out the fight in me that I never knew I had, she brings alive my true feelings about wwe & the wweuniverse So win or lose, I want to thank her for lighting this fire under my butt to NEVER EVER BACK DOWN TO ANYTHING!

"I will leave you with this, THIS MATCH IS NOT FOR ME ITS FOR US!! Everyone who supported me, everyone who has doubted me.... I will go to WAR for US.. back me in this, or not... I will step in the ring, I will remind myself THIS IS FOR EVERY MOTHER FATHER SISTER BROTHER MALE FEMALE CHILD, who was overlooked never heard and always always coming back for more and never giving up!!! This is for you !!!!! I am not promising a WIN, but I can promise you I will go toe to toe WITH NOTHING LEFT TO LOSE! Because that the end of the Day, I am doing this for US.... The WWE (my home) & The WWE UNIVERSE, & everyone who has ever believed in me!"

You can see Brooke's full Instagram post below: