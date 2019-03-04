UFC president Dana White has leaned on Daniel Cormier over the years to bounce between divisions and headline events when he's needed a champion to compete. Now, Cormier might be cashing in on all of those favors he did for the promotion.

White, in a post-UFC 235 interview with ESPN, told the network that Cormier wants to face former UFC champion Brock Lesnar. And, in turn, Lesnar also wants to return to the Octagon to challenge Cormier for the belt.

"I think Brock and Cormier want that fight," White said. "I owe Cormier a lot. Cormier wants that fight, so Cormier's going to get it."

As for when he could potentially put the two former NCAA Division I wrestlers against each other, White said "I have no clue." He added that he hasn't talked to Lesnar lately because "he's doing his WWE thing."

"(Lesnar's) one of those guys that when he's ready, he'll call," White added. "I don't chase anybody around. When people are ready to fight, they let me know."

Back at UFC 226 after Cormier won the heavyweight belt with a finish of Stipe Miocic, Lesnar entered the Octagon. The two had a brief exchange before a shoving match left all sides in a stand-off.