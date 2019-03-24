- The above video is WWE's newest episode of the YouTube show, Canvas 2 Canvas. In the video, artist Rob Schamberger turns AJ Styles into a playing card.

- Now that Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL, Dash Wilder "answered" the question for who The Revival's opponents at WrestleMania 35 will be. Wilder wrote on Twitter: "We'll probably face Rob Gronkowski and Mojo at Mania."

We'll probably face @RobGronkowski and Mojo at Mania. — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) March 24, 2019

- Beth Phoenix complimented The IIconics by telling them she liked their style. She then asked them if they were looking for a fight. Billie Kay responded to Phoenix by saying that it would be an honor to beat her and Natalya.

It's rumored that the Women's Tag Team Match at WrestleMania 35 will be The Illconics, Beth Phoenix and Natalya, and Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley.

