Davey Boy Smith Jr. competed at tonight's Real Japan Pro Wrestling event that was held in memory of Dynamite Kid, who passed away in December. Smith shared several photos of the event on Twitter and captioned the tweet with, "It was a great game and memorial tonight for Dynamite Kid for Real Japan Pro Wrestling. Nice to be involved in an athletic, competitive, physical contest for once in Japan! I won with a Tombstone Piledriver followed by Diving Headbutt! Dynamite Kid Style!"

One user questioned this tweet because Davey Boy Smith Jr., who also spends time competing in New Japan Pro Wrestling, used a very specific choice of words when writing "for once in Japan". The user's question was: "So the matches in NJPW aren't athletic?"

Davey replied to the question, writing, "The ones I'm booked in, nope."

Davey Boy Smith may be best known in NJPW for his time as part of the stable "Suzuki-gun", which includes their leader, Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, Lance Archer, Taichi, Taka Michinoku, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Zack Sabre Jr.

