In recent months, one of the most debated topics among WWE fans has been whether or not Dean Ambrose will legitimately be leaving the company after WrestleMania. WWE had sent a statement to Wrestling Inc. confirming Ambrose's departure, saying that Ambrose "will not be renewing his contract with WWE when it expires in April."

"We are grateful and appreciative of all that Dean has given to WWE and our fans," the statement read. "We wish him well and hope that one day Dean will return to WWE."

Since the statement was released, a number of reports, including one from Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live, have mentioned how some people backstage in WWE are under the impression that Ambrose is actually staying with the company. Alvarez did not report that Ambrose is staying, just that there were backstage rumors over the weekend that he was not leaving.

On Monday's episode of RAW, Ambrose's departure was mentioned on commentary for the first time, with Renee Young adding that he's "moving on to greener pastures."

On today's episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer established that Dean Ambrose is indeed still leaving WWE when his contract is up. Apparently, as of last night's WWE RAW, word from backstage personnel is that Ambrose is definitely on his way out.

Ambrose will reunite with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns this Sunday to reform "The Shield" in a six-man tag team match against Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre at WWE Fastlane.