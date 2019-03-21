- Our own Andy Malnoske created the video above highlighting his road trip to pick up perhaps the greatest wrestling arcade game of all-time, WWF WrestleFest from 1991.

- Finn Balor has been added to Celebrity Fan Fest on June 14th at Freeman Expo Halls in San Antonio, Texas. As we reported last week, WWE Champion Daniel Bryan and Becky Lynch will be appearing at the fan fest as well. You can get a trio photo with Bryan, Balor and Lynch for $199. You can get more details or purchase tickets at pmxevents.com.

- WWE posted the video below on their Instagram of Dean Ambrose telling a joke to his wife Renee Young and his Shield partners, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

"My buddy told me that he has a new hobby," Ambrose said, who is finishing up with WWE in April. "He taken pictures of salmon in different kinds of clothes.

"It's like shooting fish in apparel!"

Reigns, Rollins and Young all had a good laugh, with Young stating, "that is so bad!"