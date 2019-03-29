- The video featured above is the cold opening for tonight's special episode of Impact Wrestling, titled Against All Odds. The show will include Scarlett Bordeaux's in-ring debut against Glenn Gilbertti (Disco Inferno), as well as a Knockouts Title Match between Jordynne Grace and current champion, Taya Valkyrie.

- PWInsider is reporting that Alicia Atout has finished up her contract with Impact Wrestling. Her final dates were the Windsor, Ontario TV tapings, and there is no word on if she will return to conduct more interviews for the company.

- Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie took to Twitter to show off the new merchandise for herself and her husband, the Impact World Champion, Johnny Impact. You can purchase these items, along with Sami Callihan's new shirt, right here.

You can see Taya and Sami's full tweets below:

?? Be sure to head over to the @impactwrestling shop!!! Pick yourself up BRAND new shirts and merchandise from all your fav Superstars and Knockouts!!! pic.twitter.com/YFBzPsWkHE — Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) March 28, 2019

