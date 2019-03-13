Earlier today, Dolph Ziggler spoke with 98.5's Wrestling Inside the Ropes about his current status with WWE.

The last time fans saw Ziggler on WWE TV was in January where he entered the Royal Rumble match at number 28. Making it to the final four, Ziggler would eliminate his former tag partner, Drew McIntyre, and eventually be eliminated by Braun Strowman.

During his interview, Ziggler was asked if he was still under contract with WWE and while he technically is, it's under more of a "handshake agreement" to allow him to have outside opportunities, like his stand-up comedy.

"Technically, I am, yes," Ziggler said. "It's weird because for the last two years I've had somewhat of a handshake agreement, kind of behind closed doors deal with WWE. I've been able to do a lot of things, on my own, not at WWE, just because of the relationship we've had for the last 14 years. I have a bit of a handshake agreement right now, but we'll know some more details in the coming months."

You can listen to Ziggler's full interview below.

