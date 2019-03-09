The road to WrestleMania is regarded as one of the most exciting times of the year. One man who is on the road again for the first time in five years is RAW superstar Drew McIntyre. Along with the rest of the WWE locker room, McIntyre is giving his all to earn his way onto the show of shows, as well as the rest of the roster looking to step up and take a spot on the show.

"On the road to WrestleMania, this is where everyone's giving 110 percent," McIntyre said. "You want to earn that opportunity to be part of WrestleMania, the biggest show of the year. Any show you go to right now, everyone's trying to outdo each other."

Ever since returning to the main roster in April of 2018 after a run in NXT, capped off by an NXT Championship reign, McIntyre has been firing on all cylinders, reaching prominent status as one of the top names of Monday Night RAW. While McIntyre is having an incredible run in WWE, he is currently not scheduled for a match at WrestleMania. As a result, "The Scottish Psychopath" is determined to work harder than ever to earn his way onto the card.

"Currently, I don't even have a match on WrestleMania," McIntyre said. "You're gonna be seeing me giving absolutely everything, you know, real psychopath out there taking everybody out, because there's no way I'm not getting a significant match at WrestleMania."

While McIntyre's last appearance at WrestleMania was in 2014 as part of the inaugural Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, many believe that McIntyre has earned his way into a big spotlight this year in MetLife Stadium, including one Rated-R WWE Hall of Famer, which assures him that he is doing something right on this current run.

"Well that means the world, especially from somebody like Edge, who I respect so much," McIntyre stated. "These days just let me know that I'm on the right track, doing the right things. When I was younger and I was with WWE from age 21-to-28 and if I heard something like that, I'd let it get to my head like 'You're damn right I do.' These days, it's a more mature sports entertainer. I'm 33, I've been doing this for 18 years and it just tells me I'm on the right track, doing the right things if someone like Edge is saying that. That means the world to me."

Before McIntyre can make a run at earning a significant spot at this year's WrestleMania, he must focus on what is in front of him this Sunday at WWE Fastlane. He teams with Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley to face Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose in a six-man tag team match.