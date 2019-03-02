Legendary ECW wrestler Sabu (Terry Brunk) had his Twitter account suspended due to ongoing hateful conduct. A complaint was filed against Sabu earlier today and the social media platform took swift action, quickly removing his account from public viewing.

The individual that reported Sabu's offensive tweets described them as involving homophobic language and the 'f' word specifically. He noted that it wasn't used in jest, and it was very offensive material.

As previously noted, the main event of Impact Wrestling's United We Stand event is scheduled as Rob Van Dam & Sabu vs. The Impact World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros. (Rey Fenix & Pentagon Jr). United We Stand will air live on Impact's Twitch channel on April 4 at the Rahway Rec Center in Rahway, New Jersey.

