- The video above is an exclusive Total Bellas clip from The Bella Twins YouTube channel. The clip has Brie revealing to Daniel Bryan that their daughter, Birdie, went to the zoo with Nikki and Kathy.

- ECW Original Justin Credible commented on a video about the greatest powerbombs, and he went into detail about why he made his #1 choice. Credible said that Batista's powerbombs were the best because they hurt the least. Below is his Tweet:

I've taken most of these guys power bombs and @DaveBautista Is the best. Well at least it hurts the least LOL https://t.co/7VbJ1bmeKp — ??Justin Credible?? (@PJPOLACO) March 2, 2019

- WWE asked Instagram users how they felt about Kofi Kingston losing an opportunity to Kevin Owens for a title match at next week's Fastlane PPV. WWE captioned the photo: "You want to vent? Here you go..." Some of the replies included, "Terrible," "Disrespectful," "Good if he gets the title at mania," "Typical racist WWE storylines," "Stupid," and "Best for business."

Below is WWE's Instagram post: