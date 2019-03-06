As previously noted, former Impact Wrestling World Champion, Eddie Edwards, signed a new long-term deal with the company just a few weeks ago.

Edwards sat down with Wrestling Inc.'s own Nick Hausman as part of this week's WINCLY Podcast to discuss what will be next as he continues this journey with Impact. Edwards remains optimistic about the company's future, and he hopes to be considered one of the top guys as they move forward.

"It wasn't a tough decision really on my part [to re-sign]," Edwards explained. "With the direction the company is currently going, just with the total look of the company right now, between the locker room, the boys in the back, to the front office, all the way to the top at Anthem, it's a good time right now. And it's a place that I'm happy to call my own. It's a place that I'm happy to be a part of and kind of take this step forward together. Right now, we're all on the same paper, day by day, step by step trying to take Impact Wrestling to that next level. Obviously, I'm clearly confident that we're going to be able to do that based off the fact that I just re-signed."

Edwards has his sights set on regaining the Impact World Championship, however, he hasn't completely shut out the idea of chasing after tag team gold once more. Still, even as open minded as he is about what is next, Edwards ultimately wants to continue this singles run he's been experiencing.



"The main goal is always that World Championship," Edwards stated. "I want to be the guy up top and I want to be the guy with the company on back going forward, but hey, whatever I need to do to get some gold. Whatever I need to do to benefit the company, whatever I need to do going forward I am happy to do. I'm not against a tag. That's what I built my career on, that's what I started out as really. I started making a name for myself through tag team wrestling in the world. It would take a lot to get me to go back to tagging because I am enjoying what I'm doing right now."

Edwards supports the recent talks within AEW and other indie wrestling promotions about how tag team wrestling periodically deserves to be in the main event spot. Edwards recalled his lengthy, successful tag team run with Davey Richards, and how they always wanted to be recognized as the leaders of their tag team division.

"I have always felt that [tag team wrestling can be the main event]. There's different times for different things, and I think one week it can be the World Title main event, the next week or next month should be the Tag Team Title main event," Edwards explained. "I feel like, for a while, the tag team wrestling had been lost. When me and Davey were tagging, we always wanted to be on the forefront. We wanted to be the forefront of tag team wrestling."

With teams like Fenix & Pentagon Jr., LAX's Santana & Ortiz, and The Young Bucks being featured stars on different wrestling platforms throughout the world, Edwards believes that now more than ever, tag teams could excel in a main event bout. Edwards recounted when he was first starting out and met Kevin Kelly, a man that was already rotating singles and tag team main events in the indie promotions Edwards worked.

"It feels like it's gone through a little bit of a rebirth with Lucha Bros, and LAX, and obviously, Young Bucks," Edwards said. "So, there's a good chance that now you can be confident that this tag team match, this tag team main event is going to be a main event that people are pleased with. I have no doubt that something like that could work and I always felt that way. I remember even back years ago when I first started, when I first met Kevin Kelly and he had mentioned that. The independent company that we were doing, they wanted to do one night do a tag, do the World Title match the next night, and then you do the Tag Title match. I feel like that's a unique but also a great way to go about wrestling, to give the best of both worlds to everybody."

Edwards holds Impact Wrestling close to his heart. He revealed that he wasn't looking elsewhere for work and was happy to come to a quick agreement with Impact for this new deal.

"I have been Impact and I wanted to be Impact," Edwards stated. "It's a place where I, like I said, it's my home. It has been my home and I wasn't looking elsewhere, it was just talks with Impact to try to come to an agreement and we did. Before my deal was ever up, we were able to come to an agreement and get it done, so, it worked out nicely."

Eddie Edwards will represent Team Impact when they battle Team Lucha Underground April 4th in Rahway, NJ at Impact Wrestling's United We Stand. The event will air live via FITE and will also feature RVD and Sabu versus The Lucha Brothers.

Wrestling Inc's full interview with Edwards was included in a recent episode of our WINCLY podcast. It can be heard in the embedded player below. During Eddie's interview he discusses re-signing with Impact Wrestling, his desire to be Impact World Champion, the current pro wrestling boom, a possible return to tag team wrestling and more.

