As previously noted, former WWE superstar Enzo Amore recently spoke with Title Match Wrestling about the relationship he had with Vince McMahon during the time he spent in WWE.

Although the case in which Enzo Amore was accused of sexual assault was closed and no charges were filed, he was still released from WWE when the investigation began on January 23, 2018. Overall, Amore believes that his TV character was Vince's "favorite" on RAW, especially considering the ability that Enzo & Cass had to move abundant merchandise.

"I wouldn't be remiss to say that I think I was probably his favorite character he had on that show for about a year," Amore revealed. "Maybe he hated me, maybe he thought it was the funniest thing, I don't know, but I was booked more than any other guy with a microphone on TV for a year. In our rookie year, me and Big Cass were the #1 merchandise sellers in the company. And that is what Vince likes, money. So, Vince loves John Cena. Why does he love John Cena? Because he's the top guy in the company, he makes money, he shows up to work every day and does his job to the best of visibility. Nobody can ever say that Enzo didn't show up and get his f-----g ass kicked, hop up, and do it again the next night."

While he was still working for the company and roaming the hallways of various arenas, Amore made a note whenever possible to avoid interacting with Vince. Furthermore, Amore would remain in character any time he was put in a position where he had to interact with the boss.

"Every time me and Cass ever saw Vince - everybody says have a relationship with Vince, talk to Vince, but I was like, 'bro, don't ask, don't tell.' We see that guy, 'Cass, shake his hand, get the f--k back in the locker room. Hide in the hallway, avoid this guy at all costs,'" Amore recalled. "But every time we saw him, he smiled and shook our hands... When I saw him, I was always in character. I never left character, so he didn't really know the person, he never knew the person."

Amore noted that his relationship with McMahon was in stark contrast to the one he had with Triple H.

"I knew that I was Hunter's red-headed stepchild," Amore admitted. "Hunter will sit in the room, browbeat me, and tell me I'm about to be fired, and then the next night, I get handed a microphone in the main event of Monday Night RAW. Vince is the one calling the shots."

You can watch the full interview in the video above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Tile Match Wrestling with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.