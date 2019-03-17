As previously noted, former WWE superstar Enzo Amore took some time to speak with Title Match Wrestling about the current happenings in the world of professional wrestling. During the conversation, Amore gave his take on the continued development of All Elite Wrestling.

Amore, never shy to reveal his true feelings, explained that his excitement for AEW centers mostly around the idea that Cody Rhodes will be competing against WWE CEO Vince McMahon. Amore sees this as continuing the family legacy in a way, as Cody's legendary father, Dusty Rhodes, competed against Vince as a booking agent during WCW's heydays.

"I get chills when I think about it - what [Cody] is doing right now with AEW is the coolest s--t I've ever seen, because it's Dusty Rhodes f-----g son going head up against Vince McMahon," Amore said. "When we go back, Dusty gets made a mockery of by Vince McMahon. Put him in yellow polka dots, put him with, at a time, highly scrutinized, at a time where equal rights, and racism, and things of that nature were running rampant, it was a different world, he put him with a black woman and he said, 'Okay, now go get over now.' 'The American Dream Dusty Rhodes? Now go get over, because you know what? You used to book against me, you used to be my competition, Dusty Rhodes. And now you're working for me.' That's [Vince]'s mindset.

Amore is looking forward to seeing this rivalry reborn continue to play out.

"To see Cody kind of reignite that flame in essence, to me, is the coolest thing because it's his son," Amore

