- Above is new video of WWE NXT Superstar Eric Bugenhagen giving the NXT Universe and the announce team an energetic encore inside Full Sail Live. Bugenhagen is quickly becoming one of the top fan favorites in NXT.

- WWE NXT UK Superstar Tyler Bate turns 22 years old today while WWE's Bruce Prichard turns 56, former WCW star Sgt. Craig "Pitbull" Pittman turns 60 and former WCW star Tylene "Major Gunns" Buck turns 47.

- Below is a new promo for Roman Reigns' return to the ring and The Shield's reunion. Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose will reunite at Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view to face Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley in six-man action.