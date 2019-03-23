- Relive WrestleMania's greatest entrances with the above video. The video includes entrances from Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XII, Rusev at WrestleMania 31, Sting at WrestleMania 31, and Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania XIII.

- Erik Rowan shared on Twitter that he is featured in a music video from the band, Amon Amarth. The song is called "Raven's Flight."

Rowan captioned the tweet: "New Amon Amarth album BERSERKER arrives May 3rd. Watch the premiere of "Raven's Flight" now at (link: https://amonamarth.com)."

Below is the full tweet:

- Today is National Puppy Day and WWE celebrated the day with a post on their official Instagram page. They shared a clip of the time when Big show gave The Undertaker a puppy as a present on an episode of SmackDown.

You can check out WWE's full post below: