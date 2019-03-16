EVOLVE 123 took place last night at Melrose Memorial Hall in Melrose, Massachusetts with Velveteen Dream defeating Orange Cassidy in the main event. Also, Eddie Kingston and Joe Gacy defeated The Street Profits to win the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles.

Below are the full results:

* Curt Stallion defeated Colby Corino

* Josh Briggs defeated Darby Allin

* Adrian Jaoude defeated Rory Gulak

* AR Fox & Leon Ruff defeated JD Drake & Anthony Henry

* Austin Theory (c) defeated John Silver (EVOLVE Championship)

* Shane Strickland defeated Harlem Bravado

* Eddie Kingston & Joe Gacy defeated The Street Profits (c) (EVOLVE Tag Team Championship)

* Velveteen Dream defeated Orange Cassidy

EVOLVE 124 takes place tonight at La Boom in Woodside, NY. Below is the scheduled card:

* Velveteen Dream and The Street Profits vs. Shane Strickland, Eddie Kingston and Joe Gacy

* JD Drake (c) vs. EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory (WWN Championship Match)

* Darby Allin vs. Anthony Henry

* AR Fox vs. Josh Briggs

* Leon Ruff vs. Curt Stallion

* Harlem Bravado vs. John Silver