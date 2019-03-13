Wrestling Inc. can exclusively confirm that oVe's Dave and Jake Crist have re-signed multi-year contracts with IMPACT Wrestling. The terms of their deals are not disclosed.

The former IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions, with Sami Callihan, have been feuding of late with Rich Swann, Willie Mack and Tommy Dreamer. oVe will take on all three in a six-man match that is scheduled for this Friday on IMPACT Wrestling.

Jake Crist spoke to Wrestling Inc. to discuss oVe's relationship with Swann and why they decided to re-sign with IMPACT.

"IMPACT has always been home to us," said Crist. "They always gave us a platform and were the first ones to give us a chance so why not stay loyal? I know this business isn't a loyal business, but we're loyal people."

Jake and his brother undoubtedly had offers from other promotions, but Jake revealed that they didn't talk with anyone else.

"We were always deadset on staying loyal to IMPACT," stated Crist. "They took a chance on my brother and I, so why not keep rocking and rolling? We love the direction and we are literally taking over everything. Sami Callihan, us…you'll see what's coming down the pipe. Ultimate X... it's an amazing time for me as a performer with IMPACT Wrestling."

Jake made his Ultimate X debut at IMPACT Homecoming at The Asylum. He came up short to Rich Swann, but he talked about the experience.

"It was nerve-racking. I can speak for every single one of us," Crist said of all of the match's performers. "They tell you otherwise – I can look them straight in the face and tell them they're a liar. I was nervous but it was a dream come true because that's where everything started for Impact Wrestling.

"I had a broken thumb going into it so I was just trying to concentrate on my grip the whole time," Crist said before adding that his thumb is better now.

Crist will be involved in another Ultimate X match at United We Stand but says things will be different this time around.

"With the second one, the nerves will not be there and I'll know what to expect. When you're standing on that turnbuckle and you jump and reach for those ropes, it's very nerve-racking the first time. Very few times do you do it the first time so coming into the second match I'll know what to expect," stated Crist.

Jake and his brother have already claimed tag team gold in IMPACT, and Jake revealed if he's eyeing X-Division gold before making a detour towards Rich Swann.

"Absolutely. But the thing is, we want Rich Swann to come 'home' to Ohio, so the focus for me hasn't been on the Ultimate X Championship. On April 4 my focus is Ultimate X," said Crist. "Rich Swann is one of our brothers. We've got a long, long history with Rich Swann. Rich Swann just needs to come home."

Crist then talked about the history between oVe and Swann and how Callihan took Swann from the gutters and gave him a place to live. Jake travelled the road with Swann and considers him one of his very close friends.

"With that being said, with the history we have….he just needs to come home to Ohio. Come on Swann. Come on Swann," pleaded Crist.

When asked if oVe should use a different approach to bringing Swann "home," Crist said, "Sometimes you just gotta go up to your friends and slap them in the face until they get some sense."

Jake and Dave Crist lost the IMPACT tag titles earlier this year to LAX, and Jake was asked if one of his and Dave's goals is to re-capture those belts.

"Absolutely. We're gonna bring the tag team championships back to oVe and if Rich Swann doesn't join oVe and the X-Division Championship isn't a part of us, I'll go out and get that as well," said Crist. "My brother and I will always be a team. It's us versus them. We've always had that mentality. That's why it's 'For Ohio, By Ohio.'"

Jake Crist will be competing in an Ultimate X match at IMPACT Wrestling's United We Stand. It goes down on April 4th at 11 pm EST and will be streamed live via Twitch.