A new WWE Watch Along livestream program will premiere during Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

Fans will be able to watch WWE Fastlane live with host Pat McAfee, who will be backstage at The Q Arena in Cleveland. He will be joined by Legends and Superstars, including The New Day, Alexa Bliss, Mustafa Al, The IIconics, Natalya, Cathy Kelley, Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. WWE is teasing more special appearances for the stream.

The WWE Watch Along will begin at 7pm ET on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Below is WWE's full announcement on the new content: