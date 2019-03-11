WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle appeared on tonight's RAW from his hometown of Pittsburgh and announced that he will be wrestling his farewell match at WrestleMania 35.

There's no word yet on who Angle will be wrestling on the biggest show of the year, but we will keep you updated. He defeated Apollo Crews on tonight's RAW, noting that he needed to wrestle one more match in his hometown. As we've noted, WWE has been discussing a WrestleMania 35 retirement match with Angle for a while now.

WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Below is the updated announced card for WrestleMania 35:

WrestleMania 35 Host: Alexa Bliss

WrestleMania 35 Special Correspondents: SNL's Michael Che and Colin Jost

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar

Triple Threat for the RAW Women's Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Tournament Winner vs. Buddy Murphy

No Holds Barred Match

Triple H vs. Batista

Farewell Match for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle

TBA vs. Kurt Angle

Below are rumored matches for WrestleMania 35:

WWE Title Match

Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan

Multi-Woman Match for the SmackDown Women's Title

TBA vs. Asuka

Multi-Team Match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

RAW Team vs. SmackDown Team vs. WWE NXT Team vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley

Multi-Team Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles

TBA vs. Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. The Revival

Multi-Team Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

TBA vs. The Hardys vs. The Bar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev vs. The Usos

WWE United States Title Match

John Cena or TBA vs. Samoa Joe

Multi-Man Match for the WWE Intercontinental

TBA vs. Bobby Lashley

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin or Dean Ambrose

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax

6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

2nd Annual WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal