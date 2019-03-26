- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has a new commercial campaign with Cumberland Farms. His official YouTube channel posted the first ad, seen above. Cumberland Farms is a chain of convenience stores based in Westborough, Massachusetts. They have more than 700 stores in New York, Florida and the New England area.

- Local radio advertisements in New York City to promote tickets for the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony lists Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake (Ed Leslie) as one of the inductees, according to PWInsider. Beefcake has been rumored for an induction for a few months now, and it was just reported last week that WWE was bringing Beefcake into New York City for the big weekend. WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan was also booked to be brought in for WrestleMania 35 weekend, and speculation is that he could help with Beefcake's induction. Taz has also been rumored for the Hall of Fame this year but Beefcake should be the final name announced on next week's WrestleMania 35 go-home edition of RAW.

WWE has announced the following names for the 2019 class: Headliners DX (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Chyna, Billy Gunn, "Road Dogg" BG James, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman), Torrie Wilson, Harlem Heat (Booker T, Stevie Ray), The Honky Tonk Man, The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart, Jim Neidhart). Veteran WWE employee Sue Aitchison will receive The Warrior Award.

- Seth Rollins continues to rally the fans ahead of his WrestleMania 35 match with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Rollins took to Twitter today and said the future of the business is "ours" to take at WrestleMania.

He wrote, "I have had a clear mission for months..years. But now WE have one together. The future of the industry is OURS to take at #WresteMania"

