Finn Balor posted a video from a WWE Live event leading up to WrestleMania. In it, Elias invites him to sing 'Shallow' from the A Star is Born movie. Elias plays Bradley Cooper while Finn sings Lady Gaga's parts. Before Finn could finish, Elias attacks the former Intercontinental Champion.

The meaning behind the Golden Globe, Grammy and Academy Award-winning song has made it popular all over the world. Becoming something different from who you really are, by taking chances and achieving your dreams. It also showcases seeing the real person (Cooper/Elias) behind the mic.

See Also Finn Balor On Why He Rejected Past WWE Offers, When He Felt Like He Hit His Stride

WWE uploaded an extended version of the video, which you can watch below, showing Balor fighting back and walking away from the ordeal victorious.