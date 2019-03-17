- The video above is the newest installment in Aiden English's YouTube series, Wrestling With Whiskey. For this go-around, Aiden tries a Texas whiskey provider named, Treaty Oak Distillery.

- Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins will be doing a podcast during WrestleMania week, taking place at Create A Pro Wrestling Academy in Hicksville, NY. It has been promoted that there will be two special guest WWE star appearances during the event.

- WWE's Finn Balor is spending his St. Patrick's Day supporting his fellow Irishman and professional boxer, Michael Conlan, at tonight's Top Rank Boxing show inside Madison Square Garden's Hulu Theatre in New York City. As Conlan entered the arena, Balor can be seen standing behind him, proudly wielding an Irish flag in his hand.

