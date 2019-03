- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at Superstar reactions to The Bells Twins retiring from in-ring competition.

- WWE Hall of Famer Michael "PS" Hayes turns 60 years old today.

- Below is the first look at WrestleMania 35 set construction inside of Met-Life Stadium. Stay tuned for more shots of set construction as we get closer to the big event on April 7: