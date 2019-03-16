Fénix has seen success in numerous promotions around the world, including being one-half of the current Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions and a former MLW Tag Team Champion. Apart from the past accolades, Fénix will also be teaming with Pentagon Jr. to face The Young Bucks at All Elite Wrestling's Double Or Nothing event on May 25th from the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Fénix recently spoke with Wrestling Inc.'s own Nick Hausman as part of our WINCLY Podcast, and there, Fénix talked about the future goals of the Lucha Bros. Fénix believes that exposure online and through various wrestling promotions are key factors in a tag team becoming the face of a company for the first time.

"You're talking about one important thing - with the buzz and The Lucha Bros, we want to work online. We want to be the Tag Team Champions of the world because nobody, no company, or wrestling show has a tag team as big stars," Fénix explained. "Just always as singles, always the heavyweight champion is the face of the company. We are working online, we want to change the game. We have started with different styles but we want, at some point, for the face of some company to be a tag team."

Fénix continues looking toward the future, and he is excited for the ongoing rivalry the Lucha Bros have with The Young Bucks inside of AEW. As skilled as they may be, Fénix made sure to establish that The Bucks aren't better than the Lucha Bros.

"That's what we are working on now, and we want to do more big [matches], and the rivalry with The Young Bucks is amazing," Fénix continued. "Two incredible wrestlers, but not better than us. So, we can show Young Bucks at AEW whatever these guys want to wrestle with us. We always put 100% of the Lucha Bros in the ring."

Fénix is also happy to be a part of MLW's roster, especially after witnessing that numerous lucha libre performers that are included on MLW's event cards. He thinks that this representation from MLW is proof that the promotion has the utmost faith in the lucha libre style they offer.

"The first time when I was here in MLW, it made me feel incredible. It's the first company that does a style that mixes the lucha libre and wrestling completely," Fénix explained. "I think it's the #1 company with more luchadores with masks. That is the big thing I love about MLW, is the better position of the luchadores. Some people don't like luchadores, they think that since we come from Mexico, we can do nothing, but MLW believes in us. MLW puts luchadores in good matches and [a] good position, and that's why MLW is in that position."

Fénix finds some relief knowing that in a time when stories of deportation and insensitive political comments are so prevalent in our everyday consumption of media, people in pro wrestling continue treating the Lucha Bros well.

"We feel so proud, we feel so happy because every arena, every building, every city, every state we go, I don't know from where, but Latino people come to watch us," Fénix said with a chuckle. "And even more incredible is that American people look at us, like, I don't know. I feel so happy because we are Mexican and the way we have us some racist times...generally, not wrestling, just generally. Because you are Mexican, people look at you different. But in wrestling, it's so different and now, we have changed all the big things. Because if you're talking about lucha libre in America, or wrestling, two big Mexicans are in the fu---ng lane, and that makes me so proud."

Fénix wanted to show his gratitude by thanking every last person that contributes to pro wrestling, even the social media users and the people that set up the chairs before the wrestling matches. Fénix remembers a time when he was the aspiring performer, setting up chair before events.

"I want to say thank you to you, to all the social media, all the fans, all the companies, because it's just not us wrestlers," Fénix said. "The business is you, the social media, the crowd, all the fans, the people putting in, the people putting chairs because that's what I do before. That is all I do before. For that reason, I understand where the start of the business is and where is the end. Because before being a wrestler, before I was Rey Fénix the Mexican, I put chairs in all the shows in Mexico, I put up the ring, I know how to tie ropes. So, I know I need to say thank you to all the people in the business, so, 'thank you guys.'"

