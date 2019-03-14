WWE NXT star Chelsea Green, also known from her former stint as Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Laurel Van Ness, had an exciting day yesterday that ended with an unfortunate setback.

While wrestling in front of the Full Sail University crowd for her very first time, Green apparently broke her wrist mid-match but then continued on until she delivered her finisher and emerged victorious over Jessie.

Green's Instagram post, where she reveals that the injury will require surgery, reads, "Today I had the opportunity to wrestle for the first time at Full Sail for WWE NXT after years of dreaming of it! Wow, it was everything I had imagined it would be!!!? Of course, with this job comes occupational hazards. ?Unfortunately, I broke my wrist mid-match & will require surgery first thing tomorrow morning. It sucks. I'm upset, I'm angry, I'm sore... but I'll be back soon. This is just a tiny bump in the road to many goals I have set for 2019!

Along with her reign as Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion, Green was a part of Lucha Underground as "Reklusa", and she finished in fourth place for the females for WWE Tough Enough in 2015.

You can see the full Instagram post and some photos from the match below: