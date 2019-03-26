- The WWE Performance Center posted this video of WWE NXT Superstar Kacy Catanzaro watching her boyfriend Ricochet make his main roster WWE pay-per-view debut at Fastlane. Fastlane saw RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival retain their titles in a Triple Threat over Ricochet and Aleister Black, plus Chad Gable and Bobby Roode.

- Former WWE Superstar Sylvain Grenier turns 42 years old today while former WWE Tag Team Champion Mike Mondo turns 36.

- Former Ring of Honor owner and current ROH Ambassador Cary Silkin was backstage visiting friends at Monday's WWE SmackDown live event in Allentown, PA. Silkin lives in the area. Below is a photo of Silkin with WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, Cesaro and WWE producer Adam Pearce: