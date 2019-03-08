- As noted, the new season of WWE Photo Shoot will premiere on the WWE Network after Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. The first episode will feature AJ Styles. Above is a preview for the new season.

- Chad Gable turns 33 years old today.

- Former ROH star ACH made his WWE NXT debut at last night's live event in Largo, Florida. He lost to Raul Mendoza in the opening contest. He was announced as Albert Hardie, his real name. Below are a few shots from the debut: