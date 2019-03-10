Junior dos Santos knows what it takes to compete and win the UFC heavyweight title. Dos Santos picked up his third consecutive victory Saturday night with a second round finish over Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC Fight Night 146.

"Cigano" believes he is on the right path to contending once more for the belt, but with rumors of a potential Daniel Cormier vs. Brock Lesnar championship match being next, the Brazilian sounded off on Lesnar, a former champion as well.

"For sure not Brock Lesnar (next for Cormier)," dos Santos said during the post-fight press conference. "He's not even part of the sport right now. He cannot come back and fight for the title. It doesn't make sense."

Dos Santos moved into second place on the UFC's career wins list for heavyweight fights, also tying the high-water mark of 10 finishes in the division with Cain Velasquez and Lewis. Dos Santos and Lewis shared "Fight of the Night" honors for the card, which streamed live on ESPN+.

As for Lesnar, he has not fought since UFC 200 in 2016 when he defeated Mark Hunt. That result was changed to a no-contest after a failed drug test. His last official victory came in 2010 when he submitted Shane Carwin to defend his title.