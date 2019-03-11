Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor finds himself back behind bars, this time in Florida for an incident involving a fan and a cellphone.
According to the Miami Herald, McGregor has been booked into the Miami-Dade County Jail after allegedly taking a phone of a man outside the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel, smashing the phone after photos were being taken of "Notorious."
McGregor currently is in jail charged with strong-arm robbery and criminal mischief. The two charges came with bonds of $7,500 and $5,000.
Last April, McGregor was involved in an incident backstage at UFC weigh-ins when he attacked a van carrying fighters and officials. He recently completed community service in Brooklyn for that incident.
UPDATED: MMA fighter Conor McGregor charged with strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief (both felonies) for allegedly smashing a fan's phone outside the Fountainebleau hotel https://t.co/QYIOKOEWsW pic.twitter.com/WQO0LVsD5c— David Ovalle (@DavidOvalle305) March 11, 2019