Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor finds himself back behind bars, this time in Florida for an incident involving a fan and a cellphone.

According to the Miami Herald, McGregor has been booked into the Miami-Dade County Jail after allegedly taking a phone of a man outside the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel, smashing the phone after photos were being taken of "Notorious."

McGregor currently is in jail charged with strong-arm robbery and criminal mischief. The two charges came with bonds of $7,500 and $5,000.

Last April, McGregor was involved in an incident backstage at UFC weigh-ins when he attacked a van carrying fighters and officials. He recently completed community service in Brooklyn for that incident.