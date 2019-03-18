Former UFC fighter Travis Browne got physical on tonight's WWE RAW from Chicago during a segment with his wife, RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

Following her quick title defense over Dana Brooke, Rousey went to ringside to greet her husband, who watched from the front row. An indie wrestler, playing a WWE security guard, approached but got dropped by her. That's when Browne dropped another guard, likely played by another indie wrestler.

You can see a few shots from the segment below: