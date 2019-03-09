Former WWE and WCW superstar, Lance Storm, was a guest on Figure Four Daily and he revealed to listeners that he will be starting as an agent/producer for Impact Wrestling later on this month.

Storm went in to details about the job, explaining that his first trial run as a producer will be occurring at the upcoming Impact TV tapings in Ontario, Canada. Although it is not permanent at this time, Storm is looking forward to putting his best foot forward in this new role.

"I'm going to be doing the agent/producer role for Impact Wrestling in the near future. The March 22 and 23 tapings in Windsor, Ontario, which I think are their next TV tapings," Storm said. "Yeah, it's only a couple of weeks away now...It is not a permanent position. It is a bit of a test to see if I like the job and if they like my ability to do the job, but, I will be in Windsor for the next Impact Wrestling tapings."

Storm mentioned how the light schedule of taping one weekend out of the month fits in to his current schedule nicely, and he looks forward to being close to his friends in Impact management. If things go well, Storm can see this position with Impact Wrestling being an ongoing thing.

"It's possible [for me] because they only tape two days a month and it's a Friday and a Sunday, so I would only have to adjust one day, per month, out of my SWA training schedule. So, it's doable, and obviously I get along extremely well with both Don Callis and Scott D'Amore. So, I've been watching the product religiously for the last month or so to be up to date, and I have my travel, so I assume it's official now. So, I will be going to work in that capacity and see if I can be helpful to the product. And if both sides like it, I will probably do it moving forward for a while."

Impact Wrestling's next PPV, United We Stand, will air live on Impact's Twitch channel on April 4 at the Rahway Rec Center in Rahway, New Jersey. You can read Storm's full tweet about his time on Figure Four Daily below:

