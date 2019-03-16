As of late, WWE fans have been debating whether or not intergender matches have a place in professional wrestling.

One former WWE superstar is remembering her own intergender match through Instagram. Past WWE Women's Champion, Victoria (Lisa Marie Varon), shared a video of her match with another former WWE star, Carlito.

The match occurred on RAW on December 26, 2005. It was a beat the clock match, and Carlito had to win the match before a time limit of 4 minutes and 51 seconds ran out. During the match, Torrie Wilson's dog ran into the ring, Victoria hit Carlito's knee with a magic wand, but it still ended with Carlito winning the match. After the match, Carlito did his signature move of spitting apple in the face of his opponents.

Part of Victoria's added caption reads, "Omg! Hilarious!... Carlito vs Victoria (with Torrie Wilson and Candice Michelle) How many remember this match? #WWEVictoria #WWECarlito."

Below is the full Instagram post and a video of the match: