- As seen above, Title Match Wrestling has released a rare indie match with wrestling veteran Chavo Guerrero, Jr. The former WWE Tag Team Champion, ECW Champion and WWE Cruiserweight Champion faced Jason Sinclair at the Warriors of Wrestling "Brooklyn Beatdown" event back on March 9. Chavo was most recently on TV for Lucha Underground. He last appeared for TNA in December 2013, and last appeared for WWE in June 2011.

- The Ticketmaster pre-sale for the 2019 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view is currently going on with the passcode SURVIVOR. The remaining seats range from $85-$400. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday morning.

Survivor Series will take place on November 24 from the Allstate Arena near Chicago in Rosemont, IL. As noted, local advertising has a 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match listed with Team RAW's Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre and WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Team SmackDown's WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio. That Team RAW vs. Team SmackDown match will likely change as we go through the Superstar Shakeup and the next few months of storylines.

- Former WWE, WCW and ECW star Justin Credible was in attendance for Tuesday's WWE SmackDown in Uncasville, CT. He thanked 2019 WWE Hall of Famer "Road Dogg" BG James on Twitter, possibly for the tickets, and apparently watched most of the show from the crowd. Credible just launched his "I Hate This Podcast" podcast this week at this link. Below are photos of Credible at SmackDown: