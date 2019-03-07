- In honor of King Kong Bundy, who passed away earlier this week, NJPW posted some matches of his with the company on Youtube and NJPW World. The premiere match on both platforms features the above video of Bundy, Adrian Adonis & Dick Murdoch v. Antonio Inoki, Kengo Kimura & Tatsumi Fujinami.

- Tickets for New Japan Pro Wrestling's Royal Quest event will go on sale to the general public on March 14th at 12:00 p.m. GMT. Pre-sale tickets will be sold on March 12th for those who signed up to the mailing list, and a special code will be sent this upcoming Monday.

Tickets start at £30.00 (39 USD) and the highest ticket is going at £120.00 (157 USD). Royal Quest takes place August 31st inside the Copper Box Arena in London.

- The opening round matches for the New Japan Cup start on March 8th inside Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The winner of the tournament will face off against Jay White for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at the G1 Supercard inside Madison Square Garden on April 6th. The main event will feature Yuji Nagata facing off against Tomohiro Ishii. Other first-round matches include Tomoaki Honma v. Taichi and Manabu Nakanishi v. YOSHI-HASHI.

Here is the full match card for the first night of the NJ Cup:

* Yuji Nagata v. Tomohiro Ishii - NJ Cup Opening Round

* Tomoaki Honma v. Taichi - NJ Cup Opening Round

* Manabu Nakanishi v. YOSHI-HASHI - NJ Cup Opening Round

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Togi Makabe, Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi v. Rysuku Taguchi, Colt Cabana, Michael Elgin and Shota Umino

* SHO, Hirooki Goto and Kota Ibushi v. Shingo Takagi, SANADA and Tetsuya Naito

* BUSHI and EVIL v. TAKA Michinoku and Zack Zabre Jr.

* Toru Yano, Toa Henare and Satoshi Kojima v. Davey Boy Smith Jr., Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki

* Rocky Romero, Mikey Nicholls and Will Ospreay v. Taiji Ishimori, HIKULEO and Bad Luck Fale