WWE veteran Goldust is reportedly done with company, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet.

Goldust's WWE contract recently expired and he will be a free agent after the 90-day non-compete clause expires. There's no word on when exactly the deal expired, but word is that he will be a free agent in May.

Goldust competed in the 5th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34 and the Greatest Royal Rumble match, both in 2018, and his TV and live event appearances have been limited since then. He underwent surgery on both knees in July of last year.

All WWE mentions from the former @Goldust Twitter account have also been moved. Dustin Rhodes is now tweeting from @dustinrhodes and his bio now reads like this: "Actor/Author/Entertainer! Appearance [email protected] Film Agent - [email protected]"

There's been speculation on a possible Dustin vs. Cody Rhodes match at AEW's Double Or Nothing event on Saturday, May 25. It was recently announced that Cody would be facing a mystery opponent and he's stated that things are "personal" between them. The rumors picked up when the 9th "Road to Double Or Nothing" episode was released earlier today, seen below. The video includes a tease for the match when Cody's seamstress asks if she should stay away from gold.