The XFL announced that Heather Brooks Karatz will be the President of the league's Los Angeles team.

Karatz's role with the team involves fan engagement and business operations. That includes working within the following departments: ticket sales, corporate partnerships, marketing, content, communications, community relations and game day experience.

"Vince McMahon and I are thrilled that Heather is our first team president," stated XFL President and COO Jeffrey Pollack. "She knows Los Angeles inside out, played a key role in one of the most successful launch efforts in professional sports, and will help us build a fanbase and get it right."

Before joining the XFL, Karatz was the Executive Vice President and General Counsel for the Los Angeles Football Club. Before then, Heather was the Senior Vice President of Relativity Sports, LLC and an attorney for the NHL. She was also a law clerk for the NFL Management Council, showing a unique experience within football. Heather received her law degree in 2009 when attending UCLA. Before then, she had a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish during her time at Vanderbilt University.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to launch a team that is authentic to Los Angeles," Karatz stated. "The XFL's mission is to put the fan above all and bring new thinking, not only to the game, but to how we engage fans and their families, connect with the community through a love for football, and manage every aspect of our operations. Starting from scratch means our perspective can be fresh and I can't wait to get started creating a new team for the LA market and entire community."

The XFL's inaugural season begins on February 8, 2020. The XFL's LA team will be housed inside Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. A head coach has not been announced yet.