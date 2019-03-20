- Above is the latest episode of Ask The WWE Performance Center with WWE NXT Superstars talking about the weirdest foods they've ever eaten. The video features Kassius Ohno, Rachael Evers, Matt Lee, Jeff Parker, Brennan Williams, Kona Reeves, Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Chelsea Green and Eric Bugenhagen.

- Humberto Carrillo, Drew Gulak and Jack Gallagher vs. The Lucha House Party has been announced for next week's WWE 205 Live episode.

- A rare reunion of The Four Horsemen has been announced for WrestleCon during WrestleMania 35 weekend in New York City. There will be photo-ops with two combinations of the Horsemen: the 1987 version with Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Lex Luger, Tully Blanchard, JJ Dillon, or the 1988 version with Flair, Anderson, Blanchard, Dillon, Barry Windham. The 1988 version is the group that was inducted into the 2012 WWE Hall of Fame class.

Tickets for the photo-ops are going for $150 on the WrestleCon ticket website. Details on the reunion are in the tweet below: