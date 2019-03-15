- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between Buck Gunderson and Freddie Mercurio (Commonwealth Openweight Championship - Empty Arena Match) from Demand Lucha, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.

- In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter it was reported tickets for the NJPW G1 Climax July 6 show in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center sold just over 1,600 tickets on the first day. The slow sales in a new market showed a lack of interest with NJPW, possibly due to the loss of recent US/Canadian talent. There was no pre-sale for this event. Ticket prices are currently ranging from about $55 to $305.

- As noted, Chelsea Green appeared in front of the Full Sail crowd for the first time at last night's TV tapings and sustained a broken wrist in her match against Jessie. Green would finish out the match and pick up the victory. Cody Rhodes responded to Green's tweet about her injury, "Tiny bump indeed. You'll be back in the ring in no time. Heal up!"

Tiny bump indeed. You'll be back in the ring in no time. Heal up! https://t.co/GgI61vj80k — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) March 14, 2019

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.