WWE has announced Carmella vs. Naomi vs. Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville in a Fatal 4 Way for next Tuesday's WWE SmackDown from Uncasville, CT.

The winner of the Fatal 4 Way will go on to WrestleMania 35 to challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka for the title.

The match was announced in the post-SmackDown video above with Kayla Braxton, Rose and Deville. The tension between Rose and Deville continues in the segment.