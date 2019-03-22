WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is being brought in to WrestleMania 35 weekend by the company, according to PWInsider.

This will be the first time The Hulkster is attending WrestleMania weekend since WrestleMania 31, where he was a part of the nWo reunion for the match between Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Sting.

There's no word yet on if Hogan may make an appearance on the WrestleMania pay-per-view, but he could be brought in to help induct his longtime friend Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake into the WWE Hall of Fame. PWInsider adds that sources have confirmed that Beefcake is being brought in as well. His Hall of Fame induction has been rumored for weeks now.

WWE is reportedly finalizing plans on other names from the past that they are looking to bring in for WrestleMania 35 weekend. WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin has been talked about quite a bit, but there's no word yet on what he might be appearing for.