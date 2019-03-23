Last week, Impact World Champion Johnny Impact turned heel against his former friend Brian Cage before their scheduled rematch for the the title.

Killer Kross carried a "knocked out" Impact to the ring and threatened to hit him with a chair and cinder block. Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie brought Cage out for help, she ran to the ring to help and Kross threatened to hit her with the chair. Cage finally came to the ring and was taken down by both Valkyrie and Impact.

The two met back in January at Homecoming with Impact retaining his title. Since last week's match never took place it was announce the two will meet at Rebellion on April 28 in Toronto at the Rebel Entertainment Complex.