This evening, Impact Wrestling teamed up with Ohio Valley Wrestling to present One Night Only: Clash In The Bluegrass. The event was held in Louisville, Kentucky and was headlined by "Shotgun" Tony Gunn (c) defending his OVW Heavyweight Championship against "The Draw" Sami Callihan.

Below are the full results from the event:

* "Livewire" KTD defeated William Lutz (w/Ashton Cove) via pinfall

* Dimes defeated "The Warlord of Weird" Sinn Bodhi via pinfall

* OVW Television Champion Colton Cage (w/Dani) defeated Brandon Espinosa (Non-title Match) via pinfall

* Big Zo defeated Moose, Jay Bradley, and Ca$h Flo (Four-way Match) via pinfall



* Madison Rayne defeated OVW Women's Champion Cali Young (Non-title match) via pinfall

* Dustin Jackson, Shiloh Jonze, "Mister Marvelous" Melvin Maximus, & "The Boy Wonder" Sam Thompson defeated oVe's Jake & Dave Crist, Sawyer Fulton, & Ace Austin via DQ

* Brian Cage defeated "The Trinidad Titan" Justin Smooth via pinfall

* Johnny Impact (c) defeated Adam Revolver and Eddie Edwards (Three-way for the Impact World Championship) via pinfall

* "The War Kings" (Crimson & Jax Dane) (c) defeated "The Void" (Nigel Winters & Chace Destiny) and "Kings Ransom" (Maximus & Leonis Khan) (Three-way for the OVW Southern Tag Team Championships) via pinfall

* "Shotgun" Tony Gunn (c) defeated "The Draw" Sami Callihan (OVW Heavyweight Championship match) via pinfall

Impact Wrestling will continue collaborating with other promotions as they head into their United We Stand event. United We Stand takes place on April 4, 2019 from the Rahway Rec Center in Rahway, New Jersey.