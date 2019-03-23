As seen in the video above, Nick McCune, also known as "Manic" in various indie wrestling promotions, showed off his abilities at a Denny's restaurant when he helped police detain a drunk man wielding a knife.

At the local Denny's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, McCune held down a suspect until backup officers arrived on the scene to make the assisted arrest. As the situation becomes controlled, McCune can be seen calmly walking away in a black tank top.

"I was overly hungry. I wanted to get my food," McCune told Fox News. "[A wrestling fan] was upset, so I sat down with her to try and figure out what's going on. She said there was a guy back there that was calling her all kinds of names and threatening her, so she was texting everybody asking them to get there because she didn't wanna leave. She asked the manager, he asked the guy to stop but she still didn't feel comfortable."

WTAJ later reported that the man being detained was 31-year-old Richard Hart. McCune arrived at the Waffle House after he had left a pro wrestling event, and it was there he consoled fans that were reportedly being harassed by Hart. Police were contacted when Hart brought up the fact that he had a knife.

"So I sat next to the guy and I had every intention on trying to make him go and say he's sorry to her until I saw he had a giant knife on his side," McCune explained. "So I sat there for a couple seconds and then the manager came back over because the guy was ranting and rambling. He told him if he didn't stop he'd have to leave. That's when the guy grabbed a hold of his knife, he didn't pull it out, but he grabbed it and told them if they wanted to kick him out, he'd give them a reason to kick him out."

McCune says that this was his cue to call the police, and officers responded in a matter of minutes to escort Hart outside.

"When he went to go handcuff him is when the guy tried to get away, and he struggled," McCune said. "So, that's when I went outside and tried to help the cop. I never dealt with a guy with a knife before, but my wrestling training definitely came in handy."

Police retrieved the knife and placed Hart in custody, upping the charges to aggravated assault of an officer and terroristic threats after he reportedly also threatened to shoot the officers.

In an in-character video he posted on his Facebook page, McCune explains that he assisted the cops to keep the focus on the wrestlers that were present at the local Denny's.

"As we got there, there was this drunk guy mouthing off to one of our fans," McCune said. "He was threatening one of our fans! I called the cops on him! So now that everyone knows that when I say I'm going to call the cops, I mean I'm going to call the damn cops! Then the cops came and that drunk guy, he had a knife on him. He tried pulling it out on the cops...

"So, Manic goes outside and this guy is resisting arrest. Manic helped the cops arrest that guy because he was getting the attention," McCune continues. "Everybody was staring out the windows at this drunk guy, and they weren't paying attention to me. So, that's the reason why I helped the cops arrest him. The spotlight should be on us, and that drunk guy was taking that from us, and we couldn't have that."

You can see the full video from Facebook below:

Source: Fox News

Casey Cagle contributed to this article.