- Above is a preview of IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito vs. Kota Ibushi at ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard on April 6.

- Speaking of the G1 Supercard, the original plan for the main event was to have Kazuchika Okada defeat Kenny Omega for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Had Omega re-signed with NJPW, he would have likely retained the title at Wrestle Kingdom 13 against Hiroshi Tanahashi to build-up his first-ever U.S. match against Okada. The current main event is IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White vs. Okada.

- Nick Jackson called out people who are trying to impersonate himself and Matt on social media. Apparently, people are reaching out to the Young Bucks' family members as a way to get personal information about Nick and Matt. Jackson wrote, "Can the weirdos pretending to be our family making fake accounts all across social media messaging family members to try and get personal information from Matt and I get a life? ... Had someone pretend to be our uncle asking my 13 year old niece what my phone number is just an hour ago. It happens every day. ... It's been happening every day the last few months."

Can the weirdos pretending to be our family making fake accounts all across social media messaging family members to try and get personal information from Matt and I get a life? — The Young Bucks® (@NickJacksonYB) March 30, 2019

Had someone pretend to be our uncle asking my 13 year old niece what my phone number is just an hour ago. It happens every day. https://t.co/opkX5aSJGB — The Young Bucks® (@NickJacksonYB) March 31, 2019

It's been happening every day the last few months. — The Young Bucks® (@NickJacksonYB) March 31, 2019

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

